iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

