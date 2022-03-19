iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IJH stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

