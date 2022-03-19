iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ashford Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Ashford Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 67.9% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

