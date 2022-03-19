iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $340,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.06 and its 200 day moving average is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

