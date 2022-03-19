iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

