iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day moving average is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

