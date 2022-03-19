Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 715,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 854,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
