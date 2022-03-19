Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 37,633 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

