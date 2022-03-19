Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

