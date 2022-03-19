Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $164,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

