Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich."

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:JXN opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

