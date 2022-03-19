Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JBI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE:JBI opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Equities analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,972,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,251,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

