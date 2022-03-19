Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F45 Training in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F45 Training’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

FXLV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

FXLV stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,197.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

