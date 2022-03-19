Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

