Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,734 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $96,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

