Jeffrey Dossett Sells 706 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

Shares of PI opened at $65.58 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Impinj by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

