Jesse Yang Sells 2,072 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
