Jesse Yang Sells 2,072 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

