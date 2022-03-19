JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 3,391

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,099 ($66.31) to GBX 3,391 ($44.10) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($92.72) to GBX 4,840 ($62.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.43) to GBX 4,980 ($64.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($103.45).

JET opened at GBX 2,761.50 ($35.91) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 2,120 ($27.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,097 ($105.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,183.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,537.32. The firm has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

