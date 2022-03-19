JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Target Price to GBX 1,370

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($15.40) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91). The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,240.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,377.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($51,718.28). Insiders acquired 3,444 shares of company stock worth $4,021,790 over the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

