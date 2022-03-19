JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,584 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,082,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 899.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JAGG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,699. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.