K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Up 5.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 125,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 86,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTNF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

