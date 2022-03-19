KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KBH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

