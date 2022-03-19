Keith M. Kimmel Sells 11,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $55.53.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,330,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 594,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.