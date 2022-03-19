Keith M. Kimmel Sells 11,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AIRC stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $55.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
