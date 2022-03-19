Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Director Purchases $29,050.00 in Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

