Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE:KW opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.