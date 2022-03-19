Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 95,054 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,054 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after acquiring an additional 925,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after buying an additional 508,786 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after buying an additional 2,923,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. 572,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

