Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $73,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

