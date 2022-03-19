Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,341 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

