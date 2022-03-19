Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.27 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 863,579 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.