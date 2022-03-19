Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,000.

VGT stock traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.39. The stock had a trading volume of 506,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,617. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $344.80 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a 200 day moving average of $425.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

