Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

