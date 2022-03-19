Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.97. 5,343,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

