Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 35,713 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,713 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.20% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $23,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

FNCL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 109,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,270. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

