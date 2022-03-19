Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 202,651 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,651 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,142,248. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

