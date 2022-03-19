KeyCorp Trims Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Target Price to $14.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.54. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,087,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.