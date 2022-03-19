Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

