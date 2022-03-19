Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

