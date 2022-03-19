Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

KNSA stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

