Kinloch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $226.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $179.63 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

