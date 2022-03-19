Kinloch Capital LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 2.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,394,000 after purchasing an additional 943,334 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 391,812 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

