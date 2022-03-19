Klaytn Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002681 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $52.08 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,760,686,127 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

