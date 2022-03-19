Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Down 2.1%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $55.08. Approximately 12,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,511,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.