Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.42).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:KGH traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 358 ($4.66). 44,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,111. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 342 ($4.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 472 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399.73. The company has a market cap of £300.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.36%.

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.88), for a total value of £675,000 ($877,763.33).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

