Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTS opened at $148.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

