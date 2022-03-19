Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.4% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

SDVY opened at $28.97 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

