Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average is $194.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.