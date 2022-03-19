Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Primerica by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRI opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

