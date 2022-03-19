Kooth’s (KOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.34. Kooth has a one year low of GBX 239.80 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of £90.00 million and a PE ratio of -123.75.
