Kooth’s (KOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.34. Kooth has a one year low of GBX 239.80 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of £90.00 million and a PE ratio of -123.75.

About Kooth (Get Rating)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

