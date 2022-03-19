Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.