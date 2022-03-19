Kr Sridhar Sells 10,823 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $231,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60.

Shares of BE stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,217,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

